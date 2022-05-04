Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Jane’s Walk back for another year

By Ella Starling
Jane's Walk (Supplied, City of Lethbridge)
The annual Jane’s Walk festival is taking place this weekend, May 6-8. Citizens can gather and partake in neighbour-led walking tours inspired by urbanist, Jane Jacobs.

The global, pedestrian-powered movement aims to shine a light on various local spots around the city that may be considered unknown or under-celebrated. The hope is that by walking together, residents form stronger and more resourceful communities.

Detailed walk descriptions, times, and meeting locations can be found at https://getinvolvedlethbridge.ca/janeswalklethbridge.

