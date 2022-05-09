Downtown road closures continue for Third Ave Reconstruction project

- Advertisement -

The intersection of 4 St and 3 Ave. South was closed on May 9 as the City of Lethbridge completes utility work for its Third Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Detours will be in place while the intersection is closed to traffic in all directions, the city said. The work is expected to continue throughout the summer.

“As one of the oldest streets in Lethbridge, 3 Avenue South has always been a vital part of the community, once serving as the main east/west highway through the city,” reads a news release from the city. “This project will not only provide important utility and infrastructure upgrades to the street but it will also enhance the aesthetics of 3 Avenue.”

Major enhancements began in 2020 to the downtown by installing infrastructure, which the city said will create a street that is a safe, lively, accessible and beautiful. When completed, 3 Avenue will be Lethbridge’s first streetscaped design.

“Streetscaping brings together all of the elements that will give 3 Avenue character and make it functional like lighting, seating, paving materials and plants/trees,” the city said.

Originating in the Public Realm and Transportation Study (PRATS) (2012), the project was approved by city council in the current Capital Improvement Program with a total budget of just over $10 million.