Monday, May 9, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Downtown road closures continue for Third Ave Reconstruction project

By Tyler Hay
The intersection of 4 Street and 3 Avenue South was closed on May 9 for construction. Detours will be in place for the duration of the work, which is expected to go through the summer. (Photo by Tyler Hay/My Lethbridge Now)
- Advertisement -

The intersection of 4 St and 3 Ave. South was closed on May 9 as the City of Lethbridge completes utility work for its Third Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Detours will be in place while the intersection is closed to traffic in all directions, the city said. The work is expected to continue throughout the summer.

“As one of the oldest streets in Lethbridge, 3 Avenue South has always been a vital part of the community, once serving as the main east/west highway through the city,” reads a news release from the city. “This project will not only provide important utility and infrastructure upgrades to the street but it will also enhance the aesthetics of 3 Avenue.”

Major enhancements began in 2020 to the downtown by installing infrastructure, which the city said will create a street that is a safe, lively, accessible and beautiful. When completed, 3 Avenue will be Lethbridge’s first streetscaped design.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

“Streetscaping brings together all of the elements that will give 3 Avenue character and make it functional like lighting, seating, paving materials and plants/trees,” the city said.

Originating in the Public Realm and Transportation Study (PRATS) (2012), the project was approved by city council in the current Capital Improvement Program with a total budget of just over $10 million.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Now playing play

Now playing play

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win