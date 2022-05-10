City kicks off public works week with truck show

- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge’s Public Works department in partnership with the Lethbridge Public Library is bringing back the Big Truck Petting Zoo.

This Saturday, May 14, the library’s parking lot will be teeming with some of the city’s largest vehicles and equipment, including a fire truck from the Lethbridge Fire Department, several vehicles from the Lethbridge Police Service, and the library’s very own Bookmobile.

“The Big Truck Petting Zoo provides an opportunity to climb aboard and take pictures with some of the largest vehicles in the City’s fleet,” says Joel Sanchez, Director of Infrastructure Services. “We look forward to everyone having a chance to interact up close with the equipment that is used by our Pubic Operations department in their daily work.”

“We are so excited to again partner with the City of Lethbridge to bring this event to Library visitors,” says Sarah Head, Lethbridge Public Library Branch Services Manager. “We had so much positive feedback after our 2019 event we knew we had to bring the trucks back to the Crossings Branch. The Big Truck Petting Zoo not only allows us to showcase all the cool equipment kids see in books, on TV, and in their daily lives, but also gives them the opportunity to meet and learn from the real-life operators of these vehicles.”

The event will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crossings Branch north parking lot, 255 Britannia Boulevard West. Public Works Weeks runs May 15 – 21.