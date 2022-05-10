Council approves $15,000 for physician recruitment campaign

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge city council approved $15,000 from contingencies to a family physician marketing and recruiting campaign in partnership with the Chinook Primary Care Network (CPCN), AHS and Economic Development Lethbridge (EDL).

Council also directed the city manager to continue to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with AHS and CPCN and report back, as well as to write a letter to Health Minister Jason Copping advocating for support/funding for an Academic Teaching Clinic in Lethbridge.

“City council is continuing to show our commitment to Lethbridge residents with a common goal of recruitment and retention of family physicians for our community,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “Having strong primary health care is vital to the growth and wellbeing of our entire community.”

The city received an update on the family physician shortage at a Cultural and Social Standing Policy Committee on April 27, where the committee recommended council allocate funding to the campaign.

