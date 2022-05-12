Man charged after driving highway speeds through the city on a stolen motorcycle

- Advertisement -

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a Lethbridge Police patrol saw him driving a stolen motorcycle 100 km/hour on 13 Street on Wednesday.

Lethbridge man, Clayton Wayne Jordan, 39, was seen around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 5 Avenue North, crossing into oncoming traffic and running red lights without brake lights, according to police.

He stopped the bike in a driveway in the 1100 block of 40 Avenue North and was arrested. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a Lethbridge home in March.

Jordan faces charges of dangerous driving, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and altering or removing a Vehicle Identification Number. He was also issued traffic tickets for offences including driving without insurance or registration. Police said he was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance of July 13.