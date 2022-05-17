Community Foundation allocates over $460K in grants

- Advertisement -

The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta has awarded over $460,000 to support 42 projects from organizations in the region. The money comes from the Community Priorities Fund and the Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life.

“We are always excited to be able to support our community with our grants programs,” said Charleen Davidson, executive director at the Community Foundation. “This year, we received several applications that create new or improve existing community spaces, and foster inclusion and accessibility. It’s an honour for us to support this important work, because it all helps build the vitality of our community.”

The Community Priorities Granting Program is awarding over $310,000 to thirty-four projects. Funded by the endowment of the same name, this granting program is the Community Foundation’s oldest and largest and it supports charities and organizations working to address the needs of the day throughout Southwestern Alberta, according to the organization.

Community Foundation grant funds are built up by donor support and individual fund holders. Field of Interest Funds, established by donors to support a cause or area meaningful to them, provided over $59,000 to ten different projects.

The Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life is awarding $82,000 to eight projects. Established by a bequest from Pincher Creek-area rancher Bill Long, and named in memory of his uncle, this granting program funds projects and initiatives that enhance quality of life for residents of rural Southwestern Alberta. Field of Interest Funds provided just over $7,300 to one of the projects.

Grant funds can be used for quality of life improvements, such as improving IT software and network upgrades for community groups, performing necessary renovations and repairs, enhancing spaces for safe community gathering, providing tools for improved learning opportunities and increasing capacity for the delivery of social services. Click here for a list of grant recipients and a brief grant description.