Camping season is fast approaching, and the City of Lethbridge is reminding residents of the rules around parking RVs in neighbourhoods across the municipality.

If there’s space, RVs can be parked in personal driveways or backyards. Parts of the RV cannot invade any roads, sidewalks or curbs.

RVs can be temporarily parked on the street directly in front or beside your personal residence for up to 48 hours. After the 48 hours are up, the RV must be moved for at least 36 consecutive hours before it can be parked there again.

If parking a tent trailer or RVs with slideouts on a street, the slideouts can’t be extended as it can impede traffic and pedestrians.

RVs can be briefly parked in lanes or alleys while loading or unloading. Passages can’t be blocked, and the RV must be moved as soon as the loading is finished.

For those who may not have ample space to park their RVs, there are several private RV parking lots in and around the city.