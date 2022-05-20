- Advertisement -

Drivers are being reminded of road closures slated to take place on Whoop Up Drive on Saturday, as work on the emergency crossover gate is set to begin.

The city says road maintenance on the emergency crossover gate will begin at 8 a.m., which will see the two inside lanes of Whoop Up Drive, one eastbound and one westbound, closed at the emergency crossover gate on the west side of the river, just east of the University Drive bridge.

This work is expected to take approximately 7 hours, weather permitting. OFficials say overhead signage replacement on Whoop Up Drive will also take place both Friday and Saturday night. There will be rotating lane closures in place in both instances.

For everyone’s safety, motorists are asked to follow construction and detour signage accordingly.