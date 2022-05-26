- Advertisement -

The 2022 Property Tax Notices are on there way to a mailbox near you. The City of Lethbridge is mailing out the notices this week and are reminding residents of the rules involved.

City Council approved a zero per cent increase in the city’s operating budget helping to minimize tax increases. Some residents may see a tax increase on their bills for other reasons including a change to their property assessment or change in taxes collected by the Government of Alberta.

Taxes are due by June 30 and a 7 percent penalty will be applied to all unpaid 2022 tax balances as of July 1. The city offers a few different payment options:

Online or telephone banking using the 13-digit roll number located in the top right of your tax notice

Cheque or money order, made payable to the City of Lethbridge, can be mailed, or dropped off at City Hall, 910 – 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, Alberta, T1J 0P6.

Please do not send cash by mail.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

The city has a secure mailbox located at the front doors of City Hall and a blue, drive-through drop box located in the traffic circle behind City Hall

Directly at your bank and the city will accept the teller stamp date as the date of payment received

Cash, cheques, and debit card payments are accepted by cashiers on the main floor at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The city does not accept credit card payments for taxes.

Property owners also have the option of using a monthly Tax Instalment Prepayment Plan (TIPP), which provides an annual discount credit of 1.25%. Visit www.lethbridge.ca/tipp for further information on this program.

If you haven’t received a 2022 Tax Notice by June 1, you can log into MyCity at Lethbridge.ca/MyCity, and register your property using the roll number and access code located on the Property Assessment Notice sent on January 5. A copy of your tax notice can be reprinted once you have registered.

Because of delays at Alberta Land Title Office, property owners may have taken possession of a property in the City of Lethbridge but not be registered on title yet. If this is the case and you have not received your tax notice, please contact us for a copy. Proof of ownership will be required.