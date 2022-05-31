Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Dog rescued from coulee ledge by emergency crews

By Ella Starling
Photo courtesy of the City of Lethbridge
On May 28, Lethbridge Fire and EMS crews received a call alerting them that a dog was stuck on a ledge in the coulees across from Paradise Canyon.

Photo courtesy of the City of Lethbridge

After arrival, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) crews assessed the area and decided conventional access wasn’t an option. With a rescue boat standing by, a member of the LFES technical rescue team was lowered to where the dog was stranded.

Photo courtesy of the City of Lethbridge

The dog was rescued and safely returned to its owner, who was unable to reach the dog from the top of the coulee.

