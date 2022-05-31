- Advertisement -

On May 28, Lethbridge Fire and EMS crews received a call alerting them that a dog was stuck on a ledge in the coulees across from Paradise Canyon.

After arrival, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) crews assessed the area and decided conventional access wasn’t an option. With a rescue boat standing by, a member of the LFES technical rescue team was lowered to where the dog was stranded.

The dog was rescued and safely returned to its owner, who was unable to reach the dog from the top of the coulee.