Thursday, June 2, 2022
5 Avenue North closure begins Thursday

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(Supplied, Vista Radio)
Drivers are being reminded to expect delays on eastbound 5 Avenue North as construction crews will kick off a few days of work on Thursday morning. The city says the eastbound lanes of 5 Avenue North will be closed between 32 Street and 33 Street North from 10 a.m. Thursday until likely end of day Sunday, so crews can work on a water valve repair.

Officials say westbound lanes will remain open, but transit users are being reminded that road closures may impact a Lethbridge Transit route, and are being urged to call 311 during business hours about possible stop closures and/or scheduling adjustments.

