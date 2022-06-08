- Advertisement -

Lethbridge police have charged a Calgary woman in connection to a drug trafficking investigation after seizing the largest amount of fentanyl in the city to date on Tuesday.

Du Thuy An Tran, 28, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and one count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of unlawfully distributing, according to police.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) property crimes unit and crime suppression team arrested Tran on June 7 after observing activities consistent with drug trafficking. Police say she was arrested without incident in the 700 block of 13 Street North and a subsequent search warrant was executed for a related residence in the 3500 block of 20 Avenue South.

LPS says it seized $49,300 cash (proceeds of crime), 478 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of methamphetamine, 260 grams of cocaine and 550 grams of illegal marijuana. The total street value of the drugs is approximately $126,000.

“This investigation resulted in the largest single seizure of fentanyl in Lethbridge to date,” reads a news release from LPS. “This is significant given that government of Alberta data indicates 37 people died due to fatal opioid overdose in Lethbridge in the first quarter of 2022.”

Tran was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 23, according to police.