Lethbridge College raised an inclusive Pride flag to show support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ population on Monday (June 13). This is the second year it has flown the inclusive flag and the seventh year flying a Pride flag on campus.

“This day is about a larger ecosystem of understanding, belonging, equity, inclusion, diversity — but today is really about that celebratory part. That part where we get to say, ’look here, you belong here whoever you are and whoever you need to be,’” said Dr. Samantha Lenci, interim president and CEO of Lethbridge College.

The progressive flag includes a white, pink, blue, brown, and black chevron symbol on the left side of the original rainbow flag. It recognizes trans, marginalized people and those living with HIV/AIDS, Lenci said. “It just becomes more inclusive — the bigger the flag becomes the more colours in it. It’s just about understanding everyone in one place,” she said.

Lane Sterr, chair of the Lethbridge Pride Fest Society attended the event to speak and raise the flag.

“It’s so nice, first of all, because the last few times I visited for the Pride Flag raising, it was during the pandemic,” he said. He added he was honoured to raise the flag at the college. ”Whether it’s raining or sunny, we celebrate pride on the sunny and on the rainy days as well, and today is no different.”

Lethbridge College will have a float in the Pride parade on June 25 and Lenci encourages students and Lethbridge residents to attend.