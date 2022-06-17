Friday, June 17, 2022
City to hold public hearings earlier

By Tyler Hay
(My Lethbridge Now file photo by Tyler Hay)
Lethbridge will hold public hearings earlier starting in September in an attempt to improve administration efficiencies. They will be held at 3 p.m., rather than 4 p.m. Council made the decision at a meeting earlier this month.

“Council recognizes creating efficiency in meeting processes and this will assist in providing good governance to the municipality,” said Coun. Rajko Dodic, who introduced the motion.

City council historically has held public hearings at 4 p.m., but it recognized there was often a long recess between the regular council items and public hearings, according to the city.

