A Calgary man is facing charges after Lethbridge police seized a record setting amount of Fentanyl in the city. Authorities say the investigation began after observing activities consistent with drug trafficking, and when a drug search warrant was obtained, arrested a man without incident in the 300 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

As a result of searching his vehicle and a residence in the 1900 block of 12 Avenue South, police seized 553 grams of fentanyl, nearly 3600 grams of methamphetamine, and 192.5 grams of cocaine. In all, the drugs have a street value north of $335,000.

22-year-old Danny Truong is facing three counts possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The 553 grams of Fentanyl seized in the operation on June 15th surpassed the recently set fentanyl seizure of 478 grams seized on June 7th, 2022.