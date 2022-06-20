- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge, Opportunity Lethbridge, with the support of the Heart of Our City Committee (HOCC) have announced the recipients of the third intake of the Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant.

The Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant program is meant to help re-imagine spaces that are currently vacant and unused by supporting initiatives for activities that, in turn, support local businesses, encourage healthy and safe social settings and use positivity to provide feelings of safety and security.

“As we saw with the launch of Re-Imagine in 2021, there are several great projects that can happen with the right support in place,” says Andrew Malcolm, Urban Revitalization Manager. “During intake 3, we received 11 applications with funding requests totaling in excess of $145,000. Although we did not have adequate funds to meet the demand, this is a great sign for overall interest in the future of Downtown Lethbridge.”

A total of 9 initiatives have been either partially or fully funded through the grant, including the Lethbridge Jazz Festival, Shakespeare in the Park, and Foodie Fest. They were chosen by a panel, using criteria identified in the application package. Some events from previous intakes like Horses in the Park, Artcade, and the Lethbridge Pride Festival & Parade will return.

A full list of initiatives can be found here.