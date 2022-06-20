- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Sports Council has announced its 2022 regional events for July. It will not run its games in the usual format, due to the pandemic, according to a news release — instead it is running a modified version, which includes Southern Alberta regions hosting events.

“We are excited to be able to offer a mix of traditional and non-traditional events in Lethbridge this summer. We encourage individuals, families, and friends to register to participate in these fun events, no matter your skill or experience level,” said Susan Eymann, Lethbridge Sport Council executive director.

Lethbridge will host six events, including Indigenous games, badminton, golf and climbing. Southern Albertans are welcome to register for events in any municipality or city that is hosting an event that appeals to them, the council said.

Events will run from July 13 until July 18 and medals will be awarded in each event Participants who register for events in Lethbridge on or before July 1 will receive a “Team Lethbridge” t-shirt.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Indigenous games will be hosted on July 13 at the Baroness Picnic Shelter area at Indian Battle Park. Horseshoes will take place on July 14 at Henderson Lake. Badminton will be on July 15 at the University of Lethbridge, with adult and youth categories. Golf will be on July 16 at Bridge Valley Golf Course. Climbing will be at Coulee Climbing on July 17.

The event also includes spots photography and the deadline for submission is July 18, with seven different categories. Photos will be judged and publicly displayed.

More detail and times for each event can be found on the Lethbridge Sports Council website.

Lethbridge residents can also register for events being held in other regions, including pickleball, beach volleyball, 3-on-3 basketball, triathlon and disc golf.