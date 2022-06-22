- Advertisement -

Lethbridge residents’ overall perceptions of quality of life are positive, but down from previous years, according to an Ipsos 2022 community satisfaction survey. A repo​rt on the survey said 34 per cent of respondents reported a very good quality of life and 57 reported it to be good. It noted this is lower than normal for the city. People with an annual household income of $60,000 or more were more likely to rate their quality of life in these two categories.

“Most citizens feel their quality of life has stayed the same over the past two years,” it said. “However, among those noticing a change, more say the quality of life has worsened than improved.”

The report said perceptions of a worsened quality of life are higher among older residents and those who have lived in Lethbridge for 25 or more years. Those who reported an improved quality of life cited a variety of factors — the three most mentioned responses were “great city to live in”, “improved employment” and “more parks/recreational facilities.” The report noted small sample sizes limit meaningful comparisons to previous years.

People who said the quality of life worsened mainly attributed it to crime, economy and COVID-19.

Satisfaction with city services is high, but eroding, according to the report. More than 82 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied, very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the level and quality of services. Homeowners were more likely than re​​nters to be satisfied with city services, the report said.

When given a choice between increased taxes or cut services, 43 per cent of residents vote for the increase, according to the report. Younger people were more likely to vote for an increase in taxes for better or maintained services and homeowners were more likely to vote for service cuts.

The report will be presented to the city’s governance standing policy committee on June 23 and is intended to help inform council decisions.