Drivers using both east and westbound Whoop-Up Drive can expect to see rotating lane closures for the next couple of days. The closures will be put in place as crews will be on site taking care of structural maintenance on overhead sign structures and the continued application of durable pavement markings.

Speed will be reduced to 60 km/hour for the duration of this work which is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in this area and follow posted signage.