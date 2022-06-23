- Advertisement -

After a two-year hiatus and months of planning, the ATB Financial Lethbridge Rotary Dragon Boat Festival is back.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival will see 48 teams participate in 59 races from June 24-26, as well as a wide variety of live performances and vendors.

“We are delighted to bring the Dragon Boat Festival back after a 2-year hiatus. People are so excited that this event is happening once again. I extend a huge thank-you to all of our sponsors for their amazing support of the Dragon Boat Festival.” says Diane Randell, chair of the planning committee.

Randell says that making the event especially family-friendly was a top priority, noting the expansion of the KidZone as well as the accessibility of the sport in general.

“We have youth teams that are as young as 13, and right up to our seniors teams. So, its a sport that everyone can participate in, and that’s what’s really exciting.” says Randell.

The festival is still looking for volunteers to help at the racing docks and the beer garden, those interested can find more information here.