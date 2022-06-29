- Advertisement -

The RCMP in Coaldale is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 52-year-old man. Police say Darren Mervyn was last seen at his residence in Coaldale on June 28, 2022, at 2 a.m.

He is described as standing approximately 6’4″, weighing 200 pounds. He is bald, with a goatee and wears glasses. Police say Mervyn may be riding a dark blue or black Kona Caldera bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding Mervyn’s whereabouts is urged to call the Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)