The Lethbridge Police Service is asking those planning to celebrate Canada Day to use common sense and celebrate responsibly. Acting staff sergeant for the community policing support section Mike Williamson says crowds of up to 20,000 people are expected this year, with event happening around the city.

“We will have additional resources with the Canada Day celebrations at Galt Gardens and at Henderson throughout the day and we are expecting larger crowds than we have had in previous years,” he says.

He adds the traffic response unit will be out in full force, along with patrols and other resources, while also noting the day is not about enforcement, but enjoyment.

“Have fun, use your common sense and just enjoy the day. Unfortunately there may be some that engage a little too heavily in whatever they are doing,” Williamson says “Normally what we expect on Canada Day is everyone is happy, everyone is having a good time, they are enjoying the day, they are enjoying the fireworks. So usually it is a pretty positive environment and I expect it to be the same this year.”