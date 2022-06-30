- Advertisement -

Two Lethbridge males have received multiple charges following an incident involving the assault of a 19-year old male.

LPS received a report of the victim being assaulted by two other males on the 2000 block of 2 Avenue North on June 29. The incident took place around 4:15pm, when the two males asked the victim if he had any cigarettes and, when he turned them down, they began assaulting him.

Following a brief clash with police, the suspects were taken into custody, and the victim was left with non-life threatening injuries. Charges for the two males include assault; assaulting a peace officer; resisting arrest; obstructing a peace officer; and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Kendall Sonny Thomas Holloway, 36, has been released from custody and is awaiting his court appearance on August 24, while James Joseph Smith, 35 is waiting in custody for a Judicial Interim Release hearing.