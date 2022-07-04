- Advertisement -

At least two large scale outages have left swatches of Shaw customers without internet for the majority of Monday mornin and into the afternoon.

The telecommunications company is reporting that sections of both downtown, and West Lethbridge have been without service since approximately 7 a.m.

While crews have been working to fix the issues for several hours, service remains out, with no estimated time for services to return yet known.

The outages are also not specific to Lethbridge, as reported service disruptions are also being investigated in Carstairs and parts of Calgary.