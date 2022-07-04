- Advertisement -

This weekend, Lethbridge Family Services is hosting their first ever Teddy Bear Picnic, in support of Christmas Hope organizations like LFS Angel Tree, My City Care, and Salvation Army.

For $25 per person, families can grab their Teddy Bears and head down to Norland Manor Estates. They’ll receive a picnic blanket and a packed lunch from LA Chefs and various organizations will be helping out with activities, like face painting courtesy of Alberta Blue Cross and Teddy Bear checkups from Lethbridge Fire & Emergency Services.

“The community, like Lethbridge Fire & Emergency Services doing teddy bear check-ups, is coming together to offer a fabulous family event,” said Michelle Gallucci, Director of Advancement & Communications at Lethbridge Family Services and Event Organizer. “We hope this will be an enduring wonderful memory for so many families.”

The picnic is taking place July 10 from 2pm-5pm, rain or shine. More information and tickets can be found here.