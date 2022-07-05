- Advertisement -

Drivers are being warned that sporadic lane closures on Scenic Drive between 15 Street South and Chinook Heights will be in place for the remainder of the week. The city says poor weather has caused delays milling and repaving maintenance work, with repaving in the area will continue this week as previously planned.

One lane will be closed at a time until all four lanes are complete. Drivers are being urged to drive with caution as road surfaces will be uneven following milling. The timing of any lane reductions and road closures has been planned to limit the impact to traffic, but drivers could still experience minor delays in work areas.