The City of Lethbridge is hoping residents will step up to the plate to play their part in democracy, as it looks to fill approximately 40 positions on City Council’s Boards, Commissions and Committees.

With vacant positions on committees like the Heart of Our City, Historic Places Advisory Committee, Lethbridge Emergency Advisory Committee, and Youth Advisory Council, Legislative Services Manager Ryan Westerson says it’s a perfect opportunity for interested residents to help shape the present and future of the municipality.

He adds each board commissions and committees have a skills matrix that they will rely upon in the recruitment process, so he is encouraging anyone to throw their name in the hat.

“When an application comes forward, it can come from anyone in the community that feel they have something to offer,” he says. “Their skills and attributes that they have will be measured against what they might need and that will help develop a broad-based understanding of who would be the best candidate.”

Westerson says while it’s not necessarily difficult to fill the position, the city relies on residents willing to get out and apply to the various positions and be engaged with what’s going on in the community.

“Coming out of the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are trying to up our recruitment game a little bit and encourage as many people in the community to apply,” he says.

“We’re looking [for] as many applications as possible to come in to help drive a diverse and broad representation of our community on these different bodies.”

The municipality says the positions will fall under The Office of the City Clerk, which oversees board-member recruitment, appointments and training, as well as the establishment and classification of new committees and assists Council in developing guidelines.

For more information on the roles available, interested applicants can get in touch with the Office of the City Clerk through 311.