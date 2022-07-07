- Advertisement -

Lethbridge & District Exhibition is teaming up with the Blackfoot Confederacy to host the first-ever Lethbridge & District Siksikaitsitapi events during this year’s Whoop-Up Days celebrations.

“We have an evolving partnership with the Blackfoot Confederacy that we hope to grow significantly as we prepare to open the building through placemaking, through storytelling,” says Mike Warkentin, CEO of Lethbridge & District Exhibition. “Blackfoot culture has always been a piece of our history, and we want to ensure that it’s a strong piece of our history for the next 125 years.”

The Siksikaitsitapi programming will include the Pow Wow on August 24-25, the Princess Pageant on August 23-24, and Warrior Relay Races at the Lethbridge & District Pro Rodeo from August 25-27.

Dancers can register for the Pow Wow at no cost to particiapte in the Buckskin, Chicken, Fancy, Grass, Jingle, Traditional and Drumming categories, with a total of $65,000 in cash prizes for each category.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Those looking to grab the title of Miss Siksikaitsitapi have the opportunity to compete in the Princess Pageant on August 23, with the winner being crowned at the Pow Wow on August 24. All contestants will be graded in essay submission, speech, dance and talent showcases, while also being included in the Whoop-Up Days Parade.

“The pageant is very significant in the sense that what we’re doing is we’re creating ambassadors for the Lethbridge and district exhibition, and these ambassadors will reign for a whole year and will represent this organisation and represent our partnership,” says Kirby Smith, inter-governmental relations with the Blackfoot Confederacy Tribal Council.

Daily competitions of the Warrior Relay Races will be taking place as part of this year’s Lethbridge & District Pro Rodeo from August 25-27. Riders will ride bareback on thoroughbred horses, competing for a piece of a total $20,000 purse prize winnings.

More information and registration for the Pow Wow and Princess Pageant can be found here.