Update: Lethbridge Police say Nathan Parker Spearchief, 37, of Lethbridge, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge a firearm with intent to endanger life, unauthorized possession of a firearm, use of a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Spearchief remains in custody, awaiting a judicial interim release hearing and the weapons still has not been recovered, according to police.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say there is no heightened risk to public safety, despite a shooting at an encampment that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. A 37-year-old man will be facing charges after his involvement in an alleged shooting on Sunday night.

Lethbridge police say they arrived at the encampment near 5 Avenue and Stafford Drive South shortly after 8 p.m, on July 10th after reports of gunshots. Authorities say two men who are known to one another, and residents of the encampment who were involved in a verbal altercation that ended in the victim being shot in the leg.

Acting Staff Sgt. Bruce Hagel says despite the seriousness of the incident, police say the shooting was targeted, and believe there is no additional threat to the public. He adds that they will continue to be as diligent as possible when it comes to not only crimes in these encampments, but throughout Lethbridge.

“That’s the business we are in, we want mitigate any violent acts and we are always concerned about public safety, in this particular incident where a firearm was used, again it’s not common, it’s the first one this year,” he says.

“We are out there, being as proactive as we can with the resources we have, we live in this community too, our kids go to the same schools, so we are concerned about public safety as well, and we are doing all we can to ensure that public safety.”

Police have yet to recover the gun used in the shooting, and say charges against a 37-year-old Lethbridge man are pending.