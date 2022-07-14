- Advertisement -

The Canadian Society for Brain, Behaviour & Cognitive Science (CSBBCS) has named Dr. Robert Sutherland as this year’s recipient of the Donald O. Hebb Distinguished Contribution Award.

Sutherland is Chair of the University of Lethbridge Department of Neuroscience and one of the drivers behind the creation of the Canadian Centre for Behavioural Neuroscience.

The award is given to those who have made their mark in the study of the brain, behaviour, and cognitive sciences. Many in the industry have referred to Donald Hebb as the father of neuroscience.

“This award is a very special honour, in part, because I had the privilege of having met and talked with Donald Hebb after his retirement,” says Sutherland. “His contributions to Canadian neuroscience are difficult to exaggerate. Receiving an award named after this great scientist is especially valuable to me.”

Through Sutherland’s career as a researcher and professor, he has focused on areas such as developing better ways to measure memory in non-human animals, with his methods now being used by drug companies and labs all over the world.

The award ceremony will be taking place on July 19 at the CSBBCS annual meeting in Halifax. On top of receiving his award, Sutherland will also be delivering the Hebb Award Lecture.