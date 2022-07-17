- Advertisement -

Around $75,000 worth of damage was done thanks to a fire in a four-storey apartment complex in the city on Friday night.

Lethbridge Fire and EMS officials say they got to the scene on Highlands Boulevard West approximately 8:30, and were met with a majority of residents already evacuated, and smoke showing from the third story on the north east side of the complex.

The building’s sprinkler system had extinguished the fire, and crews were able to quickly search all other floors and determine there was no risk to the rest of the building.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and all but two of the apartments were able to safely house residents again, with the buildings fire suppression system intact and smoke alarm system fully operational.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.