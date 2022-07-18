- Advertisement -

Former Alberta Liberal Party leader and UCP leadership candidate Dr. Raj Sherman made a stop in Lethbridge on Friday.

“This is a very important time in Alberta’s history. As somebody who’s been in the legislature for 7 years, previously as a member of government, as an independent member, andsomebody who served as opposition party leader, I gained an insight into what worked and what didn’t work in government,” says Sherman.

In 2008, Sherman was elected as a Conservative MLA in the Edmonton-Meadowlark. He was also the parlimentary assistant to the health minister before becoming independent for a year.

Sherman says his message to those concerned about the jump between the opposing parties is that his values have never changed.

“I’ve been socially progressive and fiscally conservative,” says Sherman. “As a Liberal leader, I was the blue Liberal. I moved the Liberal Party to the centre, centre-right. In fact, we literally changed the colours to blue and red.”

The deadline for candidates to register in the leadership race is August 12, then UCP members will choose their next leader via mail-in ballot on October 6.