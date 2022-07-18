- Advertisement -

Police and Alberta Fish and Wildlife were unable to locate a cougar in city limits, despite two separate reported sightings on the weekend. Police say they received the first report around 10 p.m. on July 16 and a second one about an hour later. Police were unable to find the animal after a search.

Fish and Wildlife says residents should not turn their back and run if they see a cougar, but should slowly back away. If it is snarling, hissing or staring at, it is best to make yourself look big and speak loudly. Fish and Wildlife says not to run or play dead and fight back if necessary.

If there is a public safety risk due to a predatory animal, the initial call should be to Alberta Fish and Wildlife at 403-382-4371, or after hours, at 1-800-642-3800, according to police. In the event of an emergency or imminent risk, call 911.