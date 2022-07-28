- Advertisement -

Good news for Lethbridge residents who use e-scooters and e-bikes, as the range of the vehicles has been expanded to parts of the river valley.

Neuron e-scooters and bike riders will now be able to access the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, Fort Whoop-Up and Indian Battle Park. Neuron says parking will initially be limited to two zones, at Helen Schuler Nature Centre and near the playground northwest of the Baroness Picnic Shelter. They will also be limited to 15 km/h and will have to stay on primary paths and roadways.

“The expansion of the Neuron e-scooter and e-bike riding area into Lethbridge’s river valley is fantastic news,” says Erin Crane. “The coulees are the natural heart of Lethbridge and home to attractions like Fort Whoop-Up and the Helen Schuler Nature Centre with their great views of the High Level Bridge. The pathway into the valley can be steep for some, so this should give visitors and locals more ways to reach our wonderful River Valley.”

This is the second time Neuron has expanded its service in the city, with the first expansion giving riders access to the north side. The company says people have embraced the service since launching in April and riders have traveled a total of more than 230,000 kilometres in the city.

Coreen Putman, manager of Helen Schuler Nature Centre, says with the expansion, combined with the city’s new CultureLink free bus route, people have more options to access tourist sites in the river valley.

“Increasing accessibility in and out of the river valley is something we’ve been working towards as we’ve heard it has been a challenge for some residents and visitors to Lethbridge,” she says. “It is wonderful to see there are several options for people to choose from this summer.”

