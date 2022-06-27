- Advertisement -

A new free bus route will connect tourist destinations in Lethbridge. Lethbridge Transit has partnered with Tourism Lethbridge and the Galt Museum and Archives to offer the CultureLINK connector, which launched today.

Two buses will run in a 20-minute loop, at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre. They will stop at Fort Whoop-Up, the Galt Museum and Archives, the Southern Alberta Art Gallery, Casa and Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens.

They will run seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to Timothy Sanderson, Lethbridge Transit Manager.

“Public transit isn’t just for going to work or going shopping or running errands, it can also fulfill the community as well by linking these cultural destinations,” Sanderson said. “[It] is really going to show the power of public transit.”

The new route will also extend transit service into the river valley, Sanderson said. “Offering barrier-free access to the river valley is something that we hope the community embraces. Whether it be to visit cultural destinations, or to get down to the river valley for a bike ride or walk with friends and family, we are excited to offer an alternative mode of transportation.”

The project has been in the works for three years and Darrin Martens, Galt Museum and Archives CEO said this is an ideal time to launch it.

“We are hoping that we are seeing COVID in our rear view mirror and it was really important for us this summer to launch it because everyone is getting out, wants to be out and experience nature and culture.”

Lethbridge tourism will have a cultural ambassador on board Monday to Saturday to share information about activities, events, shopping and dining.

Martens said the route is a pilot project, which will run full time through the summer. He added there are plans being worked on for a modified schedule for the fall.