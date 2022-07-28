- Advertisement -

Alberta Health has issued a level two heat alert for the southern Alberta region.

Residents are also reminded that vulnerable members of our community are likely most at-risk during extreme temperatures without access to shelter. More information on local service organizations that are available to help during an extreme weather declaration can be found here.

In addition to these locations, many local service organizations have been preparing for the warmer weather with collecting water bottles for distribution to those who need it.

A heat warning is issued in Alberta when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius or warmer and nighttime temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius or warmer.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

The City of Lethbridge has received notification that Alberta Health has issued a Level 2 Heat Alert in the southern Alberta region based on Heat Warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Heat waves cause an increase in heat-related illness, enhance drought conditions and can cause a significant long-term draw on power. Conditions are expected to remain above 30 degrees Celsius in the region over the August long weekend and into next week.

If you have family, friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat, you’re encouraged to check-in and see if they need assistance in taking precautions to limit their exposure to heat-related illnesses.

Local spray park hours have been extended from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Other ways to ensure residents are staying cool and safe during the expected high temperatures can be found here.

Reminding residents to be mindful of the use of electric appliances and keep air-conditioning units at a moderate temperature to help prevent overloading the power grid.

For latest updates, use the WeatherCan App or visit the Weather Canada website for more information on staying cool, hydrated and informed.