Investigators determined a fire in Riverstone on Tuesday was an accident, according to the City of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents to take care when extinguishing smoking materials. It says to ensure they are always properly disposed of in a non flammable container filled with sand or water.

“Consequences of improperly disposing of smoking materials can be substantial, as we have seen in housefires. It (can cause) hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, as well as over the past number of years, it has destroyed so much of our precious wildland and coulee land in this area,” says Deputy Fire Chief Gerrit Sinke. “So just a reminder to everybody to just take care of where you place the smoking materials when you discard them.”

One person received minor injuries Tuesdays fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damage.