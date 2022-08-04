- Advertisement -

Update: Raymond RCMP say a 34-year-old women from Lethbridge was killed when a small SUV collided head-on with a semi truck carrying livestock. RCMP responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. and declared the women who was driving the SUV deceased at the scene. The semi driver suffered non life threatening injuries. RCMP advise they are still on scene while tow trucks attempt to remove the vehicles from the highway.

A serious crash has shut down traffic on Highway 5, about two kilometres north of Welling, according to Raymond RCMP.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on scene,” reads a news release from RCMP. “RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area.”

Police say an update will be provided when available.