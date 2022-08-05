Smoke from a forest fire in southeastern British Columbia is causing poor air quality for portions of southern Alberta. Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Lethbridge and much of southern Alberta.

Smoke is expected to persist over the area tonight and Friday morning, according to Environment Canada. It says if people should take extra precautions to reduce exposure to smoke and notes wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases, which includes many chemicals that can be harmful.