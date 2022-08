- Advertisement -

Lethbridge police are asking for help locating a suspect in a series of thefts in the city on August 3. The man is suspected of stealing a laptop, along with two other theft incidents. Police say his vehicle is a white Mazda 3 with a sunroof, black rims on the passenger side and silver hubcaps on the drivers side.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 403-328-4444 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference file number #22016650.