- Advertisement -

The economic region that includes the City of Lethbridge posted the lowest unemployment rate in the province, with a 3.8 per cent unemployment rate being reported in the month of July. That’s down from 5.0 per cent in June 2022, and 4.4 per cent from July 2021.

The next lowest unemployment rate can be found in Camrose-Drumheller at 4.9 per cent, and Calgary region at 5.1 per cent.

Provincially, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped to 4.8 per cent from 4.9 in June.