The Enmax Centre is preparing to implement paid parking next month. The facility is set to get parking kiosks later this month to be ready for September 1. They will use the same system as paid parking in downtown Lethbridge. The new system will start at the west side of the parking lot, before being implemented fully, according to Kim Gallucci, general manager of the Enmax Centre.

“It will start that early just because of the students coming back for college and that will be on the west side of our facility,” he said. “They will have an opportunity to have four or five different options to purchase – they can do daily, weekly, monthly or a semester. We have really tried to work with the pricing so that it makes it somewhat affordable.”

The Enmax Centre worked with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and decided to create an exemption for season ticket holders. The decision was made to help lessen the impact on the Hurricanes, according to the Enmax Centre.

“We worked with the Hurricanes quite a bit and so they’re the ones who are helping work with us to make it available to the season ticket holders and that they are not participating in the parking revenue, Gallucci said. “With the students, it’s a little bit of a different story — they park and they use up the space and use up the parking spot and there is wear and tear but that was the decision.”

Parking for events will cost $5 and Gallucii encourages patrons to use the Flowbird app to pay online. There will be four parking kiosks — two outside and two inside. He added the more could be added if needed and they will have tap payment to speed up the process for those not using the app.

Gallucci said he did not know the monthly price students will be charged to park, but said it will not cost the same as the college campus. College parking is in effect Monday to Friday from midnight to 4 p.m.