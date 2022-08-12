- Advertisement -

Police are asking witnesses to come forward to help find suspects in connection to an assault on the night of Aug. 9. Police say a 24-year-old women was walking home from work in the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South around 10 p.m. when she had a verbal altercation with an unknown man passing by.

Police say after she walked away, the man returned with three others and they began yelling at her. On punched her in the face, shot her in the back with a BB gun and threatened her before the group ran west across Mayor Magrath Drive, according to police.

All four men were described as Caucasian, between the ages of 17 and 21. The first had dark hair and was wearing a dark hat, hoodie and jeans. A second man had blond, shoulder-length hair, was shirtless and was wearing jean shorts. A third subject had dirty-blond hair and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and jean shorts with suspenders. No clothing description was available for the fourth man.

Police say they responded to the scene and canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The woman attended hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and observed the assault, or has information that could assist the investigation, can contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and reference file #22017163.