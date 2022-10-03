UPDATE: LPS have released a sketch in connection to a sexual assault, and are asking anyone who recognizes the subject to come forward.

Lethbridge police are looking for the publics assistance in identifying a man in connection with a sexual assault.

Police responded to a call on September 28 that a woman had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male around 2pm in the St. Edwards neighborhood. The man left the scene and was last seen along St. Edwards Boulevard North.

The suspect is described as a 25-30 year old male, wearing black and red track pants, a white hoodie with “GAP” in blue/purple print, black socks and Adidas slip-on shoes.

Home and business owners in the St. Edwards area are asked to review any surveillance footage they may have between noon and 6pm on September 28, in hopes to help identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the male or finds additional surveillance images is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 22021474.