Lethbridge residents can now call 311 and arrange the collection of their fall leaves.

The Fall Leaf Collection Program begins October 3 and will run until November 10. After calling 311 during business hours, staff will then submit the request and provide the caller with a date when they can expect their leaves to be collected.

In order for leaves to be picked up, they must be in paper yard waste bags and placed in the area where garbage or recycling bins are usually collected. They must be put out 24 hours before the scheduled pick up date and placed 1.5 meters away from other waste collection bins.

There is no limit on how many bags can be put out for collection, however each bag cannot weigh more than 10 kg (25 lb) each.

Residents that choose not to utilize the program can also mulch their leaves, back-yard compost them or take them to any of the three City of Lethbridge Yard Waste Recycling sites, which will remain open until November 13. Any residents participating in Phase 1 of the Curbside Organics program can also put leaves in their green carts.