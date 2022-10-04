Lethbridge Family Services (LFS) has opened its new Courtyard.

The space includes an accessible children’s play area, with equipment donated by Gregg Distributors LP, where children can play under the supervision of an authorized LFS caregiver while their parents meet with practitioners. It also includes a meditation space, where the LFS counselling department will conduct group therapy and children’s play therapy.

“Our primary focus in the past has been largely focused on working with children,” says Jordan Bernard, Gregg Distributors LP. “This play activity area allowed us to help hundreds of kids by providing a flexible, supervised, outdoor and safe space for children to play alongside the Lethbridge Family Services childcare program, while their parents can get the support that they need.”

Sandra Mintz, CEO of LFS, says the new space will be used in many ways, serving the community as well as its clients.

“We partner with loads of organizations, and every once in a while they’ll get in touch with us and ask if we have any space that they can use, and we like to be able to partner that way,” says Mintz. “This is a beautiful space that we can now share with other organizations who do work similar to ours.”

Funding for the project came from the city, Gregg Distributors LP, and various other donors.