A mobile mammography trailer will be in Fort Macleod, Brocket, Cardston and Taber over the next several weeks. Alberta Health Services says it will be stationed at the Fort Macleod Health Centre October 20th-22nd, before setting up at Aakom-Kiyii Health Services in Brocket October 24th and 25th.

The trailer will then make its way to the Cardston Health Centre October 26th-28th, before finishing off in southern Alberta in Taber at the Taber Heritage Inn Hotel & Conference Centre October 29th and 31st, as well as November 1st-4th.

Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test Program is aimed at improving access to cancer screening for women in Alberta where mammography is not readily available. Appointments can be booked by calling 1-800-667-0604.