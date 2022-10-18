Four people are facing charges in connection to theft from a construction site this week. Lethbridge Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Sixmile Crescent South around 9 a.m. on Oct. 16, where it was reported suspects were loading items into a cargo trailer behind a house under construction. Police say they trailer had been reported stolen earlier the same day.

The truck was later stopped by police, without the trailer, on Parkside Drive South. One of the occupants was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and bolt cutters, according to police. There were also items believed to be stolen from the worksite in the truck.

Officers found a second vehicle in the 1100 block of 40 Ave. N towing the stolen trailer, which police say contained about $3,500 in stolen tools.

Adam Robert Muhly, 37, of Lethbridge, faces charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 14.

- Advertisement -

Jeremy Mackenzie Toth, 36, of Lethbridge, faces charges of possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance. He was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 19.

Clayton Roger Doyle, 30, of Claresholm, faces charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000. He was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 25.

Aedan Tanya Betts, 21, of Lethbridge, face charges of stolen property under $5,000. She was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 25.