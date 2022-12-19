One man is facing charges after Lethbridge police seized a stolen vehicle and more than $10,000 worth of drugs this weekend.

Police stopped the man on Dec. 17 after noticing the SUV he was driving did not match records of the license plate. Police say the man tried to flee and reversed the vehicle into a police vehicle, then drove into a second vehicle.

“When he couldn’t break free, he exited and attempted to flee on foot. He was subsequently apprehended a short distance away by a police service dog,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS).

Police seized nearly 40 grams of cocaine and $350 cash from the man and found 46 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 21 grams of fentanyl, a small quantity of crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and suspected stolen property inside the vehicle.

Police say the total value of the drugs was about $10,174.

Kody Abraham Martens, 35, of Lethbridge, faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property, flight from police, resisting arrest and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was remanded in custody and in scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.