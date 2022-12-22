Fort MacLeod RCMP have arrested two prolific offenders in the area after an ongoing warrant roundup operation.

37-year-old Blake Edward Nahachewski and 26-year-old Robert Harry Taggart were arrested and held for a judicial interim hearing and have been released with future court appearances.

Nahachewski, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to attend court, failure to comply with conditions of court order, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Taggart was arrested on an outstanding warrant for fraud under $5,000.

Acting Detachment Commander, Corporal Paul Bedard says, “Fort Macleod RCMP members will continue proactive operations to ensure released offenders are in compliance with Court Orders and held accountable when not.”

“This arrest is another example of effective policing and another step towards community safety and well-being”.